Madewell
Plus Fairview Sweater Tank
$59.50
At Madewell
Scooped front and back, this pop-on sweater tank has cute rolled trim (and wide bra-hiding straps). Made of a breezy cotton blend, it's so easy with mom jeans or a denim skirt. Shrunken fit. Body length from high point of shoulder: 27 1/2" (based on size 2X). Do Well: We partner with the Better Cotton Initiative to improve cotton farming globally. Cotton/polyamide. Machine wash. Import. NA497