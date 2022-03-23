Boohoo

Plus Ditsy Floral Frill Hem Mini Dress

$30.00 $12.00

Buy Now Review It

At Boohoo

Style Notes Give those curves a great big hug with this plus-size dress! If you want to create a defined silhouette while highlighting all those assets, then you'll want to bag this piece. This plus dress is made with thicker, more shape-retaining fabric for a smooth finish that will keep everything perfectly in place. This dress is finished with a flowy skirt for a gorgeous and classic outline. Style: Bodycon Dress Design: Floral Fabric: Woven Length: Mini Neckline: Square Sleeve Length: Short Sleeve Details & Care 100% Polyester. Machine wash. Model wears US size 12.