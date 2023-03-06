Nasty Gal

Plus Distressed Faux Leather Trench

$169.00 $67.60

Wrap it up. Feel protected from the elements in our trench coat. With a high quality faux leather fabric and a comfortable oversized design, this coat will add to your cold season style, rather than cover it. Plus Size Distressed Faux Leather Trench Coat High Quality Faux Leather Longline Design Button Fastening Pocket Feature Model wears a US size 12-14/UK size 16-18 Fabric: 92% Polyester. 8% Cotton: Wipe Clean Only SKU: #BGG11658-148-68