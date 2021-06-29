Madewell

Plus Curvy Cali Demi-boot Jeans In Larkspur Wash: Tencel™ Denim Edition

$128.00

Buy Now Review It

At Madewell

Product Details Hide Made of soft-to-the-touch denim woven with TENCEL™ lyocell, these cropped mini-flare jeans are reengineered for those with an hourglass shape. The result? A narrower waist with a contoured band, a longer rise (for a rounder booty) and a little extra room at the hips and thighs. Please note: Choose your regular size—these jeans were designed for curves, so no need to size up or down. 13 1/4" high rise, fitted through hip and thigh, 21 1/2" kick out leg opening, 26" cropped inseam. Do Well: For each pair made at the Fair Trade Certified™ factory, we contribute to a Community Development Fund managed by the workers. Premium 44% cotton/42% TENCEL™ lyocell/13% poly/1% elastane denim from the Orta mill. Magic Pockets. Machine wash. Import. Madewell.com only. MC602