Madewell

Plus Corduroy Aidy Square-neck Tiered Mini Dress

$138.00 $96.60

Buy Now Review It

At Madewell

Product Details Hide With a swingy tiered skirt, this pretty square-neck midi dress made of soft corduroy is one you'll want in your closet. Falls 41" from high point of shoulder (based on size 18W). Cotton. Do Well: We partner with the Better Cotton Initiative to improve cotton farming globally. Machine wash. Import. Madewell.com only. ND123