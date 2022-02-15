Pretty Little Thing

Plus Brown Faux Leather Croc Embosed Flare Pants

$48.00 $20.00

Buy Now Review It

At PrettyLittleThing

CMT2369 Add some texture to your look this season with these bottoms doll. Featuring a brown faux leather material with an embossed croc design and flared fit, we are obsessed. Wear worth a cropped white tee and gold accessories to steal all the stares. Length approx 90cm/34.5" (Based on a sample size UK 16) Model wears size UK 16/ EU 44/ AUS 16/ US 12 Model Height - 5ft 7"