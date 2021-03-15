Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Rue21
Plus Black Faux Leather Corset Top
$29.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Rue21
You're bad to the bone in this black satin corset top with adjustable shoulder straps, a back zipper closure, and molded cups.
More from Rue21
Rue21
Plus White Ditsy Floral Corset Top
BUY
$29.99
Rue21
Rue21
Button Down Cargo Romper
BUY
$26.99
Rue21
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted