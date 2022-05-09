PrettyLittleThing

Plus Black Cut Out Detail Bodysuit

$38.00 $17.00

Buy Now Review It

At PrettyLittleThing

CMW2894 This bodysuit is sure to be a staple for your new season wardrobe. Featuring a black material with a cut out design, what's not to love? Wear with your fave jeans, heels and a mini bag for a date with the dolls. Length approx 71cm/28" (Based on a sample size UK 16) Model wears size UK 16/ EU 44/ AUS 16/ US 12 Model Height - 5ft 2"