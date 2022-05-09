United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
PrettyLittleThing
Plus Black Cut Out Detail Bodysuit
$38.00$17.00
At PrettyLittleThing
CMW2894 This bodysuit is sure to be a staple for your new season wardrobe. Featuring a black material with a cut out design, what's not to love? Wear with your fave jeans, heels and a mini bag for a date with the dolls. Length approx 71cm/28" (Based on a sample size UK 16) Model wears size UK 16/ EU 44/ AUS 16/ US 12 Model Height - 5ft 2"