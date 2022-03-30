Pretty Little Thing

Plus Black Buckle Detail Extreme Micro Mini Skirt

$35.00

Buy Now Review It

At PrettyLittleThing

CMY2570 This skirt will take your look from day to night doll. Featuring a black material with buckle detailing and a micro mini fit, what's not to love? Style this with a crop top and heeled mules for a weekend-worthy combo. Length approx 44.5cm/17.5" (Based on a sample size UK 16) Model wears size UK 16/ EU 44/ AUS 16/ US 12 Model Height - 5ft 7"