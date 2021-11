Madewell

Plus Belrose Shirt-jacket In Maran Plaid

$238.00 $166.60

Buy Now Review It

At Madewell

Product Details Hide Made of fuzzy brushed bouclé, this perfectly oversized plaid jacket is styled like a vintage work shirt with slouchy drop shoulders and a just-right longer length. Supercozy with hand-warming side pockets. Slightly oversized fit. Body length: 34 3/4". Full-length sleeves. Poly/wool. Dry clean. Import. NB682