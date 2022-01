Boohoo

Plus Bandeau Dress And Duster

$60.00 $24.00

Buy Now Review It

At Boohoo

Give those curves a great big hug with this plus-size dress! If you want to create a defined silhouette while highlighting all those assets, then you'll want to bag this piece. This plus dress is made with thicker, more shape-retaining fabric for a smooth finish that will keep everything perfectly in place. This dress is finished with a flowy skirt for a gorgeous and classic outline. Style: Dress Fabric: Jersey Length: Midi Sleeve Length: Long Sleeve