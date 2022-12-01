Reiss

Plunge Tuxedo Mini Dress

£228.00

Give occasion looks a heritage feel with the Karin mini dress. The padded shoulders and peak lapels take inspiration from 1930's styling – the Golden Age of the tuxedo. It features a plunging V-neckline and is cut to a mini length for a dramatically feminine look. Simply style with heels to gather all the compliments. Padded shoulders Peak lapels Plunging V-neckline Buttoned cuffs Faux flap pockets Zip closure to reverse Mini legnth Fully lined The model is wearing a size 8. Measurements of the model: 5ft 11.5'/181cm.