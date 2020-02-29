FlatterMe

Plunge Neckline With Lace Up Detail

synthetic Lace Up closure Make a bold statement with this all black unforgettable plunging neckline one piece.This swimsuit only sold by FlatterMe Store (FBA). Women's Slimming Tummy Control Swimsuit: We’ve kept it fun and flirty with lacing front detail, cross back wide straps, and a deep “U” back shape. Get the support you desire with removable padding! Nothing is chicer right now than the black one piece swimsuit for luxuriating in the sun.Our monokini beachwear with Strap detailing in the back keeps you look younger and fun. which designed to add a major sex appeal to your Bikini wardrobe! Whether you are looking to elongate your fabulous Torso or making a fashionable statement. This one-piece bathing suit is perfect for swimming, water aerobics, pool, beach party, tropical vacations and other occasions. Just enjoy wonderful water fun with this swimsuit. The slimming silhouette and subtle details will complement your body beautifully meanwhile allow your maximum movement. Size Run True, S=US 4-6,M=US 8-10,L=US 12-14, XL=US 16W, 2XL=US 18W,3XL=US 20W,Choose the size you usually wear. Make a bold statement with this black and white Rosa Floral print in our unforgettable plunging neckline one piece. We’ve kept it fun and flirty with lacing front detail, cross back wide straps, and a deep “U” back shape. Get the support you desire with removable padding!