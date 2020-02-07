Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Sweaters
Wilfred
Plunge Front Cardigan
C$138.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Aritzia
Need a few alternatives?
Anthropologie
Ursa Cardigan
$140.00
$89.95
from
Anthropologie
BUY
H&M
Boxy Wool-blend Cardigan
£20.00
from
H&M
BUY
H&M
Boxy Wool-blend Cardigan
$59.99
from
H&M
BUY
Simone Rocha
Faux Pearl Embellished Wool Blend Cardigan
$745.00
$477.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
More from Wilfred
Wilfred
Vegan Leather, High-rise Pant
$148.00
from
Aritzia
BUY
Wilfred
Boho Tops
$110.00
$39.99
from
Aritzia
BUY
Wilfred
Cropped Deep V-neck Cardigan
$138.00
from
Aritzia
BUY
Wilfred
Classic Wool Scarf
$88.00
from
Aritzia
BUY
More from Sweaters
Fenty
Pullover With Rounded Cutouts
$860.00
from
Fenty
BUY
Gimaguas
Olivia Vest
$116.16
$81.31
from
Gimaguas
BUY
Anthropologie
Ursa Cardigan
$140.00
$89.95
from
Anthropologie
BUY
H&M
Textured-knit Sweater
£34.99
from
H&M
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted