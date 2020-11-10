Primally Pure

Plumping Mask

$52.00

Naturally plumps skin and promotes a youthful appearance. This rejuvenating mask visibly firms skin, stimulates cell renewal and promotes circulation + collagen production. Ingredients including Hibiscus Powder, Bakuchiol and Rosehip Seed Oil work together to support mature, aging or dehydrated skin states. The result? Youthful, nourished, vibrant skin. Our Plumping Mask has a deep, floral aroma and is packaged in a glass jar.