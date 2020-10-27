Stila

Plumping Lip Glaze

$24.00 $16.80

Buy Now Review It

At Stila

Stila’s cult classic Lip Glaze is back with a bang! These new delectable shades instantly touch lips with a tiny tingle that gently plumps and hydrates. Cheery pops of glaze add the perfect splash of color and shine to your lip look. Each shade features scintillating sparkles and refreshing mint flavor that bring the bling while hydrators and lip plumping ingredients give that pout an extra punch! Features 1.0% MAXI-LIP™ plumping complex to plump lips from the inside out. Lips become better hydrated, more defined, firmer and smoother. *Maxi-Lip™ is used under authorization of Sederma Inc. Benefits: Vitamin E and antioxidants keep lips supple and soft. Features Maxi-Lip™ to plump lips from the inside out. Lips feel hydrated, firm and supple. Drenches lips with color and shine, with no stickiness or tackiness. Claims: *100% said it improved the condition of the lips. *70% noticed a protective effect. *70% noticed smoothness of the lips. *60% saw an increase of hydration. *29% saw a decrease of superficial wrinkles. *Consumer study results Kitten - Shimmering nude Venus - Berry Amor - Sheer red Pieta - Mauve Sistine - Blush shine Primavera - Warm nude SIZE: 0.11 fl. oz./3.5 mL