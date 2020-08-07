Too Faced

Plump & Prime Face Plumping Primer Serum

Prime, visibly fill, and volumize to look more lifted and feel firmer with this one-stop miracle worker. Skin is immediately plumped with moisture. Cheeks and jawline start to feel more lifted in three days. A "collagen-plump" elixir and a superstar peptide help skin boost natural collagen to diminish the appearance of lines and wrinkles. Improve texture and minimize the appearance of pores for skin that feels and looks smoother. Cheeks look plump and jawline looks more contoured. Too Faced Plump & Prime Face Plumping Primer Serum offers a lightweight formula with heavy duty results.