Kosas

Plump + Juicy Vegan Collagen Spray-on Serum

$48.00 $38.40

Buy Now Review It

At Kosas

Total Skin Reset. Spray-on vegan collagen + probiotic serum that fast tracks clean, active ingredients into skin to hydrate, soothe, and visibly firm—for your healthiest-looking skin. Dermatologist tested. Hypoallergenic. Non-acnegenic. Safe for sensitive skin. 95% naturally derived.