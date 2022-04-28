NYX Professional Makeup

Plump Finish Setting Spray

$10.17

Provides bouncy plump skin powered by a supercharged electrolyte mix Infused with: Coconut for hydration, Magnesium stimulates collagen, Potassium help to smooth skin, Aloe brightening effects, Sodium Hyaluronate deeply replenishes Up to 24-hour wear and 24-hour makeup extension Skin feels hydrated all day Vegan formula & Cruelty Free Introducing our first super powered plumping setting spray with 5 super powered electrolytes and vitamins in 1 setting spray. This super powered setting spray makes skin feel healthy and will have your working' an all-day plumping look. Application of product feels cooling and comfortable on skin having you ready to slay any occasion. Skin instantly feels hydrated and provides an all-day plumping look. Take on any challenge with skin looks plumped all day.