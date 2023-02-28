D.S. & Durga

Plumes Edp

$291.00

The MECCA view: Plumeria plume portals from Coogee to Caicos to Kovalum where tropic thoughts sing of eternal cheer. Fragrance notes: Tropical water, laurel leaf, coconut, frangipani, tuberose, jasmine vines, javanese vetyver, musk and amyris. Pair it with: D.S. & DURGA Jazmin Yucatan EDP D.S. & DURGA Rose Atlantic EDP D.S. & DURGA I Don't Know What EDP Direct from the brand: "Though tropical countries are all very different & diverse, some special things unite them. There is a laidback joy behind living in tropic climes. There are many of the same plants that love hot humid weather. Whenever I am lucky enough to come across a frangipani tree in the wild, I know I’m in for a good time. I’ve sampled them all over, but in Turk & Caicos I found a giant tree with pink blossoms. I was bowled over how narcotic the flowers were & immediately made some aromatic copies of it. I like to think of these trees as portals that link the Caribbean to Australia, India, and anywhere else you can find these beauties beaming brightly." - David Seth Moltz, co-founder D.S & Durga