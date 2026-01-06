Violette_Fr

Plume Lip

$31.00

Buy Now Review It

At Violette_Fr

description Prepare to breeze through hot yoga in the 7/8 High-Waist Airlift Legging, an update to the popular full-length version. Made from our micro-performance double-knit Airlift fabric, it has a second-skin fit and feel and sculpts and smooths like no other. Hits perfectly at the ankle on petites and pairs great with sneakers. Second-skin fit and feel Engineered to lift, sculpt, contour and smooth 4-way-stretch fabric for a move-with-you feel Wear-tested by our in-house team for the perfect fit fit High rise & hits just above ankle Model is 5’10”, with a 24” waist & 34.5” hips – she wears size XS. Inseam lengths by measurement: XXS, XS & S - 24.25”, M & L - 24.75” fabrication Signature, micro-performance, double-knit Airlift fabric 4-Way stretch for a move-with-you feel Moisture-wicking Front-smoothing panel for commando comfort Wash separately, by hand, in cold water. Lay flat to dry. Low iron. Do not dry clean.