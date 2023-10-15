Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Rebecca Vallance
Plume Keyhole Gown
$1499.00
Buy Now
Review It
At The Iconic
Need a few alternatives?
Lulus
Duchess Ivory Lace Bell Sleeve Maxi Dress
BUY
$182.00
Lulus
BHLDN
Belize Embroidered A-line Long-sleeve V-neck Gown
BUY
$298.00
Anthropologie
Urban Outfitters
Dita Asymmetrical Ruffle Midi Dress
BUY
$79.00
Urban Outfitters
Motel
Jenani Ruffle Midi Dress
BUY
$85.00
Urban Outfitters
More from Rebecca Vallance
Rebecca Vallance
Chiara Puff Sleeve Mini Dress
BUY
$649.01
Rebecca Vallance
Rebecca Vallance
Bridal Plume Feather-trimmed Crêpe Gown
BUY
$1043.00
mytheresa
Rebecca Vallance
Perle Bow Embellished Mini Dress
BUY
$589.00
mytheresa
Rebecca Vallance
Emile Midi Dress
BUY
$449.00
Rebecca Vallance
More from Dresses
Lulus
Duchess Ivory Lace Bell Sleeve Maxi Dress
BUY
$182.00
Lulus
BHLDN
Belize Embroidered A-line Long-sleeve V-neck Gown
BUY
$298.00
Anthropologie
Urban Outfitters
Dita Asymmetrical Ruffle Midi Dress
BUY
$79.00
Urban Outfitters
Motel
Jenani Ruffle Midi Dress
BUY
$85.00
Urban Outfitters
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted