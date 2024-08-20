Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Skin Care
Glow Recipe
Plum Plump Hyaluronic Acid Lip Gloss Balm
$22.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
Need a few alternatives?
Laneige
Lip Sleeping Mask
BUY
$24.00
Sephora
ILIA Beauty
Lip Wrap Overnight Treatment
BUY
$26.00
Credo
Glow Recipe
Plum Plump Hyaluronic Acid Lip Gloss Balm
BUY
$22.00
Sephora
Burt's Bees
Overnight Intensive Lip Treatment
BUY
£9.99
Sephora UK
More from Glow Recipe
Glow Recipe
Plum Plump Hyaluronic Acid Lip Gloss Balm
BUY
$22.00
Sephora
Glow Recipe
Avocado Ceramide Moisture Barrier Cleanser
BUY
$28.00
Sephora
Glow Recipe
Plum Plump Hyaluronic Gloss Balm
BUY
£19.89
Cult Beauty
Glow Recipe
Avocado Ceramide Moisture Barrier Cleanser
BUY
£25.31
Cult Beauty
More from Skin Care
e.l.f.
Blemish Breakthrough Stick It To Zits Pimple Patches
BUY
$8.00
e.l.f. Cosmetics
Laneige
Lip Sleeping Mask
BUY
$24.00
Sephora
ILIA Beauty
Lip Wrap Overnight Treatment
BUY
$26.00
Credo
Rhode
Barrier Restore Cream
BUY
$30.00
Rhode
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted