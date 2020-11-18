Tatcha

Plum Blossom Silk Lipstick

$55.00

Illuminate your lips with the creamy and lustrous TATCHA Plum Blossom Silk Lipstick. A beautifully matte yet hydrating lipstick to help nourish your lips, the diamond-facet tip allows for precision application without a need for lip liner. The color brings a youthful-looking, cool plum pink blush and a creamy, lustrous finish to your lips to flatter any complexion, at any time of the day. How do I use it: Using the edge of the diamond-facet tip, line the perimeter of your lips along the top and the bottom. Once outlined, glide the lipstick onto lips to color in the remaining areas, as you would with any other lipstick.