Topshop

Plum 90s Oversized Sweatpants

$50.00 $39.99

Buy Now Review It

At Topshop

90s silhouettes are the shape of the season. Opt for our oversized sweatpants in a deep plum colourway for a winter-ready approach to leisurewear. This pair was made to be boldl! 85% Polyester,15% Viscose. Machine washable.