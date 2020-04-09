Kelly Clarkson Home

Plum 12 South 8 Piece Small Mercury Glass Tabletop Votive Holder Set

$60.00 $36.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

Both fashionable and functional, this 8-piece votive set is the perfect budget-friendly accent for your home. Crafted from mercury glass, this set sports a variety of distressed neutral hues, varying designs, and different heights, exuding antique-inspired appeal. Plus, each votive is compatible with a standard tealight (or LED candle), which allows you to set the perfect mood above the fireplace in your living room or along the dresser in your bedroom.