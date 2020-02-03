Le Wand

Plug-in Vibrating Massager

$115.00

Classic makes a comeback! We took our award-winning OG wand and added the perfect retro feature to enable our power hunters. Meet the Le Wand Plug-In Vibrating Massager. Ever had a sex toy die out during a steamy sesh? What a total buzzkill. That's where Le Wand Plug-In rules supreme. With its extra long 8-foot cord, simply plug-in & get ready to ride continuous waves of pleasure or use it with a partner for a beyond orgasmic combo of the ultimate rumbly vibes and penetration. Compatible with the OG silicone attachments & texture covers, the Le Wand Plug-In is designed with pleasure in mind for all bodies. Scroll down to learn why the Le Wand Plug-In is the ultimate power tool of the sex toy world.