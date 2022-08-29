Le Wand

Plug-in 10″ Vibrating Massager

$162.99

Description Power hunters, meet your match! This luxurious, ultra-powerful massager delivers 10 distinctive, rumbly vibration speeds and six patterns for varied stimulation. Let the soft, body-safe silicone head and flexible neck bend to nestle into your curves as you grip onto the sleek, soft-touch handle. The extra-long cord makes it easy to hold and navigate in multiple angles and explore the settings via easy-to-use controls. Perfect for intimate massage or relieving muscular tension, the massager comes with a travel pouch, universal adapter and instructions. Presented in premium packaging, it's a gift that's bound to please in more ways than one. Features * Ultra-powerful * Soft head, flexible neck & extra-long cord * 6 vibration patterns * 10 vibration speeds * Easy-to-use controls * Universal power adapter * Body-safe soft silicone & ABS plastic * Storage pouch & instructions included * 1-year warranty Size Length: 10" (25.4 cm) Width: 1.9" (4.7 cm)