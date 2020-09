Sergio Tacchini

Pliage Skort

$65.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sergio Tacchini

INSPIRED BY 1930S WOMEN'S TENNIS WEAR, THE PLIAGE SKORT FEATURES A PIQUE FABRIC PLEATED SKIRT OVER SUPPORTIVE CULOTTE SHORTS FOR STYLISH ON-COURT PERFORMANCE. COMPLETE WITH RIB KNIT STRIPING AT THE WAIST, THE SKORT IS FINISHED WITH SERGIO TACCHINI'S ICONIC LOGO AT UPPER LEFT. PART OF THE PLIAGE LINE�AN HOMAGE TO THE CLASSIC ELEGANCE OF LADY PLAYERS FROM THE PAST. TENNIS SKORT 100% POLYESTER PIQUE PLEATED SKIRT 88% POLY, 12% ELASTAN SHORTS RIB KNIT STRIPING AT WAIST SERGIO TACCHINI LOGO PRINTED AT UPPER LEFT UV-PROOF AND QUICK-DRY TREATMENTS STYLE #: 38485