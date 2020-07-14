Plenish

Plenish Organic Cashew Milk (8 X 1 Litre)

£20.40 £14.96

✓ UNSWEETENED & DELICIOUS - with no preservatives or sweeteners, only pure nutrients your body needs ✓ UNSWEETENED & DELICIOUS - with no preservatives or sweeteners, only pure nutrients your body needs ✓ LACTOSE FREE - our cashew milk is a refreshing, dairy-free alternative to milk ✓ MADE FROM THREE PURE INGREDIENTS - 100% organic cashews, filtered water, a pinch of sea salt - and that's it! ✓ CONTAINS THREE TIMES AS MANY NUTS - as the average brand, with none of the additives