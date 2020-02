JW Anderson

Pleated Wool Wide-leg Pants

$720.00 $432.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Jonathan Anderson built so many Fall '19 runway looks around pleated pants like this pair. Tailored from soft wool, they have a wide-leg silhouette that falls fluidly thanks to the carefully placed folds. Play up the utilitarian feel and team them with a belted blazer or coat.