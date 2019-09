Issey Miyake

Pleated V-neck Dress

£370.00

p>The coral hue of this Pleats Please Issey Miyake asymmetric-hem dress will complement sun-kissed skin and the loose silhouette is perfect for round-the-clock wear. Its crafted from the labels signature technical wave-pleated fabric, and cut to a V-neck style with thin shoulder straps that can be adjusted and tied at the back. Style yours with white trainers for a nonchalant finish.