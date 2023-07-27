Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Self-Portrait
Pleated Taffeta Mini Dress
$410.00
$205.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Net-A-Porter
Need a few alternatives?
City Chic
Women's Plus Size Dobby Tiered Dress
BUY
$64.50
$129.00
Target
MOTF
Mock Neck Formal Dress
BUY
$39.99
MOTF
Soly Hux
Cold Shoulder Short Sleeve Loose Mini Dress
BUY
$37.99
Amazon
The Drop
Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress
BUY
$59.90
Amazon
More from Self-Portrait
Self-Portrait
Pleated Taffeta Mini Dress
BUY
$205.00
$410.00
Net-A-Porter
Self-Portrait
Belted Bouclé And Crepe Midi Dress
BUY
$247.00
$412.00
Matches
Self-Portrait
Crystal Brocade Ribbon Lace Veil
BUY
$410.00
Self-Portrait
Self-Portrait
Sequinned Ruched Satin Mini Dress
BUY
$183.00
$495.00
MatchesFashion
More from Dresses
City Chic
Women's Plus Size Dobby Tiered Dress
BUY
$64.50
$129.00
Target
MOTF
Mock Neck Formal Dress
BUY
$39.99
MOTF
Soly Hux
Cold Shoulder Short Sleeve Loose Mini Dress
BUY
$37.99
Amazon
The Drop
Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress
BUY
$59.90
Amazon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted