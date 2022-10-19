Venus

Pleated Sweater Dress

$44.00

A flattering silhouette on every body, this turtleneck dress features a drop waist with an adjustable tie that loops through grommets details. The fitted upper bodice hugs every curve in cozy, sweater-knit fabric from the folded over turtleneck to the long sleeves before flaring into the pleated skirt. Sizes: XS (2), S (4-6), M (8-10), L (12-14), XL (16) Plus sizes: 1X (18-20), 2X (22-24), 3X (26-28) Functional tie at dropped waist with grommets Pleated skirt Sweater knit Mini length approx. 37" Fabric has stretch Viscose/nylon. Imported