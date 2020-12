Michael Stars

Pleated Striped Face Mask 2-pack

$20.00

Buy Now Review It

At Michael Stars

Striped face covering with easy side ties. This pack offers two washable & reusable face masks in both heather grey/pink and black/white striped. *Items were packaged in clean, sanitized conditions. Prewash with hot water and dry on high temp before use. For hygienic reasons all masks are FINAL SALE.