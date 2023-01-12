J.Crew

Pleated Slouchy Boyfriend Chino Pant With Plaid Patches

$148.00 $37.60

Buy Now Review It

At J.Crew

Product Details Closet newsflash: We just made a chino version of our best-selling slouchy boyfriend silhouette(!). For a quick fit refresher, this relaxed pair sits right on your hips for the perfect amount of slouch, and fits easy through the leg. Plus, we garment-dyed the supersoft, lightweight chino fabric and added plaid patch details for a festive twist. By buying cotton products from J.Crew, you're supporting our investment in Better Cotton's mission to help cotton communities survive and thrive while protecting and restoring the environment. This product is sourced through a system of mass balance and therefore may not contain Better Cotton. Plus, these pants were crafted at a Fair Trade Certified™ factory that provides additional income and better conditions for the people who work there. Zip fly. Pockets. Pockets. Zip Fly. Machine wash. Import. Select stores. Item BM922.