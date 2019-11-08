Chopova Lowena

Pleated Recycled Wool Jacquard Mini Skirt

$736.00

Buy Now Review It

At Matches Fashion

In an exclusive to MATCHESFASHION.COM, Chopova Lowena applies its subversive and artisan-inspired vocabulary to this red mini skirt. It’s crafted from burgundy, green and blue wool jacquard panels striped in hues of pink, yellow and white and the tight accordion pleats fall from a wide leather belt accented by silver-tone metal hardware. Wear it with a blouson blouse and chunky boots for a directional evening edit.