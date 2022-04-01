United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Banana Republic
Pleated Midi Skirt
$120.00
At Banana Republic
The perfect swing should be celebrated with color in motion. Take for instance, this pleated wrap skirt with expert color-blocking, so every move feels light as a feather and is anything but ordinary, just like you. A-LINE: High-waisted. Flared from hip to hem. Midi length. SUSTAINABILITY: Made with recycled polyester. Wrap-style front for a custom fit. Belt closure. Pleated details.