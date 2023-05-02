Mare Mare

Pleated Maxi Dress

$180.00 $99.95

Style No. 4130657990066; Color Code: 036 Acrylic sweater; viscose, elastane dress; polyester lining Sweater portion attached to dress at shoulder seams Pullover styling Dry clean Imported Dimensions Standard: Falls 54.5" from shoulder Plus: Falls 56.5" from shoulder Mare Mare Established in Costa Rica, developed in Italy and designed in Miami, Mare Mare is a truly global brand - and, considering its series of luxurious locales, you can understand why the brand's named after the sea. Have a look at the label's range of puff-sleeved blouses, fluttering dresses and pinstriped playsuits, and we reckon you'll be booking a beachside trip ASAP (any excuse, right?).