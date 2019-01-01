Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
H&M
Pleated Long Dress
$99.00
Buy Now
Review It
At H&M
Long dress with a partly satin-lined bodice in lace and a lined, pleated skirt in chiffon. Cap sleeves, boning in sides, and concealed side zip. Grosgrain seam at waist.
Need a few alternatives?
Three Floor
Kix Dress
$236.72
from
Three Floor
BUY
PrettyLittleThing
Extreme Oversized Satin Dress Shirt
$38.00
from
PrettyLittleThing
BUY
Evewear
The Girl Next Door
$145.00
from
Evewear
BUY
HATCH
Lily Dress
$298.00
from
HATCH
BUY
More from H&M
H&M
Tote-bag Backpack
$34.99
from
H&M
BUY
H&M
Ribbed Turtleneck Top
$9.99
from
H&M
BUY
H&M
Pleated Wrap-front Skirt
$49.99
from
H&M
BUY
H&M
H&m+ Jacket
$49.99
from
H&M
BUY
More from Dresses
Lost + Wander
Weekend Getaway Midi Dress
$108.00
$32.00
from
Verishop
BUY
Free People
Coronado Maxi Dress
$98.00
from
Free People
BUY
Eloquii
V-neck A-line Dress
$99.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
Urban Outfitters
Dobby Puff Sleeve Babydoll Dress
$69.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted