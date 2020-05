Ganni

Pleated Georgette Dress

$235.00 $165.00

Buy Now Review It

At Need Supply

Floral dress from GANNI. Lightweight crepe de chine. Round neckline. Gathered shoulders. Long, pleated balloon sleeves with elasticized cuffs. Pleated bodice. Gathered waist. Tiered ruffle hem. Lined. Relaxed silhouette. • Crepe de Chine • Dry clean • Made in India Product Id: WPF12981