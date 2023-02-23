J.Crew

Pleated Capeside Chino Pant

$128.00 $96.00

At J.Crew

Product Details Chinos with trouser appeal. This pair features a few menswear-inspired details, like a single pleat down the center and a relaxed, full-length leg that was made to be cuffed. Plus, this pant is made with a soft, brushed chino fabric that looks and feels like suede. Imagine the outfit possibilities. . . By buying cotton products from J.Crew, you're supporting our investment in Better Cotton's mission to help cotton communities survive and thrive while protecting and restoring the environment. This product is sourced through a system of mass balance and therefore may not contain Better Cotton. Plus, it was crafted at a Fair Trade Certified™ factory that provides additional income and better conditions for the people who work there. 97% cotton/3% elastane. Zip fly. Pockets. Machine wash. Import. Item BP502.