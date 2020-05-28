Hestenve

Pleated Babydoll Mini Dress

$22.99

Buy Now Review It

At Amazon Fashion

Synthetic 0.7" high 14" wide ❤It’s made of breathable and soft fabric, you don’t need to worry about seeing through which designed with lining inside. Loose design comes with short sleeve to keep you cool on a hot summer day. ❤This mini dress features short sleeve, A line, loose fit iand pleated detail along bust. ❤Occasion: Office, Casual, Lounge, Summer, Beach, Shopping, Vacation, Party or any other situation. Chic design with loose style and you will definitely love it! ❤Super lightweight and easy to wear, great to match with your sandals, roman shoes, wearing it with your hat and enjoy this summer vocation. ❤Hestenve guarantee product quality .Hand/Machine Wash Cold Water, Dry Flat, Not Bleach.Please read Size Chart in description