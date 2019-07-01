Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Outerwear
Something Navy
Pleat Back Trench Coat
$169.00
$113.23
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Full of sophistication and polish, this longline trench features belted cuffs, handy pockets and a waist-defining tie.
Featured in 1 story
Master The Most Confusing Dress Code With Style
by
Emily Ruane
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Tibi
Houndstooth Oversize Moto Jacket
$995.00
$597.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Aula
Shuffle Asymmetric Trench Coat
$598.00
$419.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
DETAILS
River Island
Beige Deconstructed Sleeve Long Trench Coat
$170.00
$90.00
from
River Island
BUY
DETAILS
Babe + Tess
Jacket With Hood
$138.00
from
Sweet William
BUY
More from Something Navy
DETAILS
Something Navy
Front Button Fitted Top
$65.00
$18.73
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
DETAILS
Something Navy
Easy Woven Top (nordstrom Exclusive)
$29.97
$13.49
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
DETAILS
Something Navy
Sleeveless Button-up Midi Dress
$89.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Something Navy
Boyfriend Shirt Beach Cover-up
$49.00
$29.40
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Outerwear
DETAILS
Loup Charmant
Saint Denis Single-breasted Linen Blazer
£320.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
DETAILS
Nanushka
Hide Vegan Leather Puffer Jacket
$620.00
from
Intermix
BUY
DETAILS
BB Dakota
Soft Spot Faux Fur Jacket
$138.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Topshop
Scott Utility Jacket
$95.00
$47.49
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted