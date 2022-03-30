Ganni x Juicy Couture

Please Recycle Tee

£105.00

Style note Product description Y2K diamantés meet Scandi 2.0 in this deeply nostalgic collection of logo-splashed styles. The early Aughts aesthetic gets the green treatment with our crystal-clad capsule of organic and recycled tracksuits, figure-loving mesh dresses, and caps and tees made from 100% certified organic cotton. This is a classic short-sleeve tee in jersey, finished with a crew neckline. The tee reads our signature 'Please Recycle' graphic plus 'Have a juicy day!' alongside mixed logos.