"The world would be better if we could play with our food!" That's the maxim of Max, the kid entrepreneur and sports fan who created these mugs to make mealtime so much more fun. His first was the Mug With a Hoop™, which he made in art class at age eight. Now, kids can slam dunk, score goals, and throw strikes using anything from breakfast cereal to soup crackers. Made in Thailand. Visit our blog to learn more about Max and his designs. Due to the risk of breakage inherent with any ceramic product, the following has been added: