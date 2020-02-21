Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Leggings
Alo
Player High Waist 7/8 Leggings
$98.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
A color-block design styles soft and stretchy leggings featuring a supportive high waist and versatile midi length.
Need a few alternatives?
promoted
Cuddl Duds
Softwear Stretch Leggings
$34.00
from
Macy's
BUY
promoted
Cuddl Duds
Cuddl Duds Double Plush Velour Leggings
$25.25
from
QVC
BUY
Adidas Originals
Striped Stretch-cotton Leggings
$40.00
$23.80
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
SPANX
Faux Leather Leggings
$98.00
$78.40
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Alo
Alo
Airlift High Waist Capris
$104.00
$62.40
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Alo
High Waist Lounge Leggings
$98.00
$68.60
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Alo
Barre Long Sleeve
$68.00
$51.00
from
Zappos
BUY
Alo
Elevate Leggings
$108.00
$69.90
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Leggings
SPANX
Faux Leather Leggings
$98.00
from
SPANX
BUY
ASHLEY MASON
High Rise Faux Leather Pants
$24.97
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
Nordstrom
Faux Leather Leggings
$69.00
$41.40
from
Nordstrom
BUY
SPANX
Faux Leather Quilted Leggings
$110.00
from
Zappos
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted