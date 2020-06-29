Burrow

Playa Rug

$395.00 $295.00

Buy Now Review It

At Burrow

Dimensions 5 x 8 Rug5' W x 8' L 10 x 8 Rug7'6" W x 9'9" L 5 x 8 Reversible Rug Pad4'10" W x 7' 10” L 8 x 10 Reversible Rug Pad7'4" W x 9'7" L Pile Height0.5" Selecting a size Pick the perfect proportions Size isn’t everything. You want a rug that’s proportional to your furniture, so it can ground the room and tie everything together. Ideally, the rug will run under the front edge of your sofa but not all the way to the back. Our two sizes are designed to complement our most popular sofa sizes, but we put together this guide to help. About this rug Disco never disappeared, as far as this exciting pattern is concerned. This hand-tufted rug is a blend of wool and viscose and features a warm, eclectic style that's right at home in a Bohemian chic design scheme. Key features Low-pile tufting Hand-tufted texture balances feel with vacuum-friendly properties Statement design Make the floor more than an afterthought with a bold pattern Natural materials Made from a blend of all-natural wool and viscose Made exactly the way they used to We work with a unique network of weaving houses in India with a deep heritage in rugmaking. We create the designs and work with these artisans to use the best materials and traditional weaving techniques to achieve the desired feel and functionality for each rug. Ethical sourcing Our partners ensure a high standard of working conditions Free delivery, and step on it Like everything from Burrow, all our rugs ship for free in a week. Gone are the days of waiting weeks — or even months — for home goods to crawl from a distribution center to your house, and paying an arm and a leg for special freight on top of it. Free shipping Delivered to your door in compact boxes Easy returns Return it within 30 days of delivery Here's what else our designers recommend Slope Nomad Leather 7-Seat Corner Sectional$4995 or from $417/moSee all options → Warm Neutral Set$195 or from $17/moShop now → Arch Nomad Club Chair$995 or from $83/moSee all options → The Gray Essential Throw$79 or from $14/moShop now → Be