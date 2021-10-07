Playa

Playa Every Day Shampoo

https://www.sephora.com/ca/en/product/every-day-shampoo-P431834 What it is: A coconut-derived hydrating shampoo, with a rich, honey-like texture, that cleanses strands without stripping hair of its natural oils. Hair Type: Straight, Wavy, Curly, and Coily Hair Texture: Fine, Medium, and Thick Hair Concerns: - Volumizing - Color Safe - Flaky and Dry Scalp Key Benefits: - Gently cleanses without stripping - Naturally detoxifies and adds nutrients - Stimulates roots, promoting volume and growth Highlighted Ingredients: - Coconut Water: Hydrates and nourishes, keeping hair soft and protected while cleansing. - Sugar Beet Extract: Enhances volume and promotes hair growth. - Aloe Vera Enzymes: Attract and lock in moisture while balancing the pH of the hair. Ingredient Callouts: This product is vegan, gluten-free, cruelty-free, and comes in recyclable packaging. What Else You Need to Know: This innovative formula gently foams to remove impurities while preserving your hair’s natural oils. It nourishes, cleanses, and stimulates roots to promote volume and growth. The shampoo is gentle enough for daily use and leaves hair purified and restored after every wash. Fragrance Description: The intoxicating scent is a sophisticated take on 'beachy' with notes of black coconut, orange blossom, fresh sandalwood, and pacific musk. Clean at Sephora Clean at Sephora is formulated without a list of over 50 ingredients, including sulfates (SLS and SLES), parabens, phthalates, and more. For the full list, check out the Ingredients tab.