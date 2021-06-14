Supergoop!

Play Everyday Lotion Spf 50 With Sunflower Extract

£20.00

Buy Now Review It

At Cult Beauty

Supergoop!’s Play Everyday Lotion SPF 50 with Sunflower Extracts is an all-over face and body formula that offers broad-spectrum protection without any chalky white cast or residual oiliness. Completely invisible, water and sweat-resistant, lightweight, fast-absorbing and deliciously scented (phewf!), there’s nothing not to love about this breakthrough see-through formula. Enriched with skin nourishing extracts to optimise health and resilience, this gel-textured lotion applies seamlessly to protect and replenish your skin, top-to-toe. Laced with sunflower, rosemary and rice antioxidants to shield against the impact of pollution, this also deflects the skin-damaging effects of UVA, UVB and IRA rays, and is coral reef-safe (so it’s good for your skin, and the ocean).